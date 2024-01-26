Canadian artist celebrates beauty of movement with new Reitmans collection

Canadian contemporary artist Michelle Hoogveld seems to always be on the move. From creating artwork all over the world to showcasing her murals and canvases to new audiences, she enjoys staying active in all areas of her life.

The acclaimed artist is also keeping fit in a new way as she has just launched an exclusive collection at Reitmans featuring five vibrant Hyba Activewear pieces celebrating the beauty of movement.

According to Hoogveld, the collaboration began over a year ago when Reitmans approached her with the opportunity.

“I had always envisioned my artwork within fashion, and this was the perfect opportunity to make this dream come true,” she told Daily Hive.”This collection has opened my eyes to what is possible, and I’m already looking ahead to what’s next.”

The Calgary-born artist used her signature geometric heart at the centre of the collection, which is made up of a jacket, sports bra, leggings, sweatshirt, and bag. The pieces evolved from one of Hoogveld’s paintings titled Rising Colours From The Deep.

“One of the most exciting aspects of the process was imagining how the collection could be elevated even further,” Hoogveld explained. “By incorporating little touches, such as the embroidery on the crew neck, the labels and the striped straps and bands on the bra, each of these details was part of making this collection and collaboration as special as it was.

“With large brush strokes, drips and bright blockings of colour, the more painterly and expressive side of who I am as an artist really comes alive in this collection, and I am really happy that we were able to incorporate that side of my practice into each of these pieces.”

Hoogveld’s creative journey stretches back to her elementary school days when a teacher told her mother that there was something artistically special inside of her. However, it was later in university that the drive to create fully manifested.

“I would sneak into the studios late at night, painting on any surface I could find,” she shared. “The feelings that would come over me every time was a state of complete flow. It was within those intense sessions that something ignited within me, and I knew that being an artist was in my future.”

The Montreal-based artist grew up playing nearly every sport and attended university on a soccer scholarship.

“Staying fit and active is very much part of my lifestyle. I love yoga, pilates, snowboarding, surfing, hiking, and so much more. Most importantly for my mind and soul, getting in a daily walk is an absolute must.”

That’s another reason Hoogveld is so excited about her new collaboration with Hyba Activewear at Reitmans.

“Hyba is all about movement. Offering a variety of styles that align with your favourite ways to move, I love how Hyba has created an activewear line meant for women in all shapes and sizes.”

Hoogveld has no plans to slow down in 2024. She is currently in LA working on a mural and will soon be heading off to France, Ireland, and Miami for print releases, original works, and more.

“Creating is something that drives me,” Hoogveld said. “Being able to wrap an entire building in colour or see people wearing my art is a pretty incredible feeling. Creating is fun and playful, and if it can make someone smile, even better.

“As an artist, I have experienced many beautiful and exciting moments combined with times of vulnerability, questioning and problem-solving. In many ways, it mirrors life outside of the studio. It pushes me to grow and evolve.”