Hilary Duff's Vancouver-designed tinsel romper is a '90s holiday dream come true

If you’re old enough to remember her iconic aughts ‘fits from Lizzie McGuire, then you’ll love the new Hilary Duff romper from Vancouver-based company Smash + Tess.

The skort-style tinsel romper is Hilary Duff-approved for holiday party looks and New Year’s Eve bashes.

“I loved the idea of a tinsel-inspired outfit as a nod to ’90s fashion and a fun stand-out holiday outfit,” said Duff in a release.

Smash + Tess is a Vancouver-based company whose cult-favourite rompers have been on the top of holiday wishlists for years.

“I love experimenting with different fashion eras, taking past trends, and adding a modern spin,” said Duff.

“My last collection with Smash + Tess included the banks romper with classic 80s-style shoulder pads, and this tinsel skorty fulfilling all of my nostalgic 90s mems!”