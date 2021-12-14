Hilary Duff's Vancouver-designed tinsel romper is a '90s holiday dream come true
If you’re old enough to remember her iconic aughts ‘fits from Lizzie McGuire, then you’ll love the new Hilary Duff romper from Vancouver-based company Smash + Tess.
The skort-style tinsel romper is Hilary Duff-approved for holiday party looks and New Year’s Eve bashes.
“I loved the idea of a tinsel-inspired outfit as a nod to ’90s fashion and a fun stand-out holiday outfit,” said Duff in a release.
Smash + Tess is a Vancouver-based company whose cult-favourite rompers have been on the top of holiday wishlists for years.
“I love experimenting with different fashion eras, taking past trends, and adding a modern spin,” said Duff.
“My last collection with Smash + Tess included the banks romper with classic 80s-style shoulder pads, and this tinsel skorty fulfilling all of my nostalgic 90s mems!”