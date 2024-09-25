FoodFood EventsCelebrities

"The Bear" star Matty Matheson is heading to Vancouver this fall

Dished Staff
Sep 25 2024, 5:21 pm
Attention, fans of The Bear! Legendary Canadian chef and star of the hit FX show Matty Matheson is set to pay a visit to Vancouver very soon.

Matheson, who is widely recognized for his star turn as Neil Fak in The Bear, will be making a stop in YVR as part of his latest book tour.

The acclaimed chef and best-selling author will visit SFU’s Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema on November 17 for an in-depth conversation with Global News Anchor Sophie Lui.

 

Not only will tickets gain entry to the 75-minute talk, but guests will also receive a signed copy of Soup, Salads, Sandwiches to take home.

As part of the tour, Matheson will stop at cities across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, and Calgary.

Tickets for the exclusive event are on sale now.

With files from Charlie Hart

Matty Matheson Vancouver

When: November 17, 2024 at 7 pm
Where: Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema, SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts — 149 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Price: Tickets from $70; buy tickets here

