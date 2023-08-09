This Golden Retriever rescue group is unable to find foster families in BC

If you’ve got some extra space in your home and your heart, there may be a dog-shaped hole that needs to be filled.

Golden Rescue, a Canadian not-for-profit rescue organization, is calling for foster families across BC. In a press release, the group says the number of dogs needing assistance in BC has reached “critical levels.”

“Without the support of foster families, we cannot continue our life-saving efforts,” Co-Chair of Golden Rescue Viive Tamm said.

The organization was founded in 1990 and has provided nearly 5,000 Goldens with foster homes and forever homes since then. However, they are unable to find foster homes in BC today despite mounting demands.

They are seeking compassionate and previously pet-less individuals and families across BC to foster these adorable rescued Goldens in their homes.

“Fostering a dog is an incredibly gratifying experience…We encourage everyone to consider fostering as a way to contribute to this life-saving mission. Together, we can make a difference,” said foster parent Johanna Skit in the release.

The organization was founded by Golden Retriever breeders Penny & Rob Manning. Today, the organization runs on donations and has more than 500 volunteers across Canada, including a volunteer board of directors.

The organization also rescues dogs beyond the borders in countries like Egypt, Turkey, Mexico and the US.

To become a foster family or to learn more about how you can help, please visit the

Golden Rescue website or contact [email protected].