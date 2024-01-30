Major SkyTrain delays due to medical emergency in New Westminster

Another incident-induced service disruption on the SkyTrain Expo Line is throwing off this morning’s peak-hour commute.

TransLink has indicated that Expo Line service between Edmonds Station and New Westminster Station was shut down beginning just after 9 am due to a medical emergency at 22nd Street Station.

There is no estimated time for when regular train service will resume. As of 9:30 am, a bus bridge shuttle service has been implemented to link the impacted stations of New Westminster Station, 22nd Street Station, and Edmonds Station.

As an alternative way to get towards downtown Vancouver during the morning commute, TransLink is also advising Expo Line passengers to take the train to Lougheed Town Centre Station or Production Way-University Station, where they can get on the Millennium Line to transfer back onto the Expo Line at Commercial-Broadway Station for the remaining journey to downtown.

As can be expected, Millennium Line and Canada Line services are not impacted.

This is the fourth highly disruptive service shutdown of the SkyTrain Expo Line due to a medical emergency or police incident in less than a week.

The first of these incidents occurred last Thursday evening when a medical emergency at Metrotown Station snarled the evening peak period.

Then, during the Friday morning peak period, Expo Line services were again significantly disrupted due to a police incident at Stadium-Chinatown Station.

Another incident this past Sunday in the late afternoon was due to a medical emergency at 22nd Street Station.

