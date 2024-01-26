NewsTransportationUrbanized

"Looking at ways to improve": TransLink customers voice concerns over Expo Line disruptions

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 26 2024, 7:25 pm
"Looking at ways to improve": TransLink customers voice concerns over Expo Line disruptions
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

The past 24 hours haven’t been great for transit commuters or TransLink itself, with back-to-back incidents stalling Expo Line service and delaying hundreds of travellers.

Last night, a medical emergency just after 5 pm snarled SkyTrain service for several hours, and then this morning, a police incident had a similar effect.

Daily Hive Urbanized reported that last night’s disruption impacted SkyTrain Expo Line service between Joyce and Royal Oak SkyTrain stations. The disruption lasted for several hours.

We received a TransLink notification of last night’s service disruption just after 6 pm and a separate notification about service being resolved at 9:35 pm.

Bus bridge service was implemented to help people get to where they needed to go, but hundreds of people were at one point waiting at Joyce Station with no bus in sight.

We spoke to TransLink Social Media Relations Advisor Thor Diakow for more information on what went wrong.

“There are many factors at play and many conditions that we’re dealing with when this kind of situation occurs,” Diakow said.

Diakow pointed out that the timing and location of the incidents play a significant role. Unfortunately, last night’s disruption happened smack dab in the middle of the evening rush for commuters in a major commuter area: Metrotown.

“If there’s something outside of peak hours or is at the end of the Expo Line at one of the terminus stations, the impact isn’t as bad,” Diakow added.

We also asked Diakow about the fact that at one point at Joyce, hundreds were waiting for bus service.

Speaking on the bus bridge service to alleviate SkyTrain disruptions, Diakow suggested it’s not a swift process.

“That doesn’t happen quickly,” he said, adding the buses aren’t just sitting there.

“They’re actually on routes in service.”

He pointed out that buses don’t offer the same capacity level as SkyTrain.

“And so that’s where you get this situation where you have crowds building, and it seems to a lot of people like there’s no bus coming,” said Diakow.

“They were just doing their best to get to all of these people, and it was crowded for sure.”

Many reacted to the situation on social media.

Others commented on rideshare surge pricing.

We asked Diakow about the ongoing labour dispute, but he couldn’t exactly speak to any hypothetical circumstances if more job action occurred amid this scenario.

For any folks looking for compensation for impacts to service, according to Diakow, the only time you can apply for a refund or anything of that nature is if there’s a full-service outage that lasts for three days.

We also asked if TransLink will analyze these service disruptions to help mitigate them more quickly in the future.

“There’s always analysis of these situations, and we’re always looking at ways to improve.”

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop