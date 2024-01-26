News

Two SkyTrain stations now open after police incident in Vancouver

Jan 26 2024, 3:42 pm
SkyTrain Expo Line's Granville Station platform. (Kenneth Chan / Daily Hive)

A chaotic morning for commuters as TransLink was forced to close two SkyTrain stations in Vancouver on Friday.

As of 7:37 am on Friday, TransLink now says the stations have reopened.

But for several hours Friday morning, the stations were closed.

In a tweet, TransLink said the Main Street-Science World Station and the Stadium-Chinatown station had been shutdown for the time being.

The two stations were closed just before 6 o’clock Friday morning and the issue started with a “track intrusion alarm.”

In another post on X, TransLink said the closure was due to a police incident and bus bridges were set up to help move passengers between stations.

