Two SkyTrain stations now open after police incident in Vancouver

A chaotic morning for commuters as TransLink was forced to close two SkyTrain stations in Vancouver on Friday.

As of 7:37 am on Friday, TransLink now says the stations have reopened.

#RiderAlert Update: Expo Line Main Street-Science World Station and Stadium-Chinatown Station have reopened as of 7:37 AM as police incident has cleared. Trains will resume normal operation but some delays as regular frequency is restored. ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 26, 2024

But for several hours Friday morning, the stations were closed.

In a tweet, TransLink said the Main Street-Science World Station and the Stadium-Chinatown station had been shutdown for the time being.

#RiderAlert Expo Line Main Street-Science World Station and Stadium-Chinatown Station is closed beginning at 5:58 AM due to track intrusion alarm. Trains will run Waterfront to Granville and King George/Production to Commercial-Broadway Stn. ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 26, 2024

The two stations were closed just before 6 o’clock Friday morning and the issue started with a “track intrusion alarm.”

In another post on X, TransLink said the closure was due to a police incident and bus bridges were set up to help move passengers between stations.