Major SkyTrain Expo Line service disruptions due to medical emergency

UPDATE at 8 pm: SkyTrain Expo Line is now single tracking between Patterson Station and Royal Oak Station due to the medical emergency. Trains will not be stopping at Metrotown Station. Expect delays to continue.

ORIGINAL STORY at 6:32 pm:

Service disruptions are happening this evening on SkyTrain Expo Line, not because of the public transit strike but because of a medical emergency.

The incident at Metrotown Station began just before 6 pm during the busy evening peak period.

At the time of writing, the medical emergency has completely shut down Expo Line service at Metrotown Station and Patterson Station.

TransLink is deploying extra bus service to link the affected stations of Joyce-Collingwood, Patterson, Metrotown, and Royal Oak stations.

Daily Hive has observed long lines and large crowds awaiting to board shuttle buses outside Joyce-Collingwood Station.

It is not known when service will resume.

The Millennium Line and Canada Line are not impacted.

TransLink’s Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) bus and SeaBus services resumed service on Wednesday morning following a 48-hour shutdown due to a labour dispute.