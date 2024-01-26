News

Major SkyTrain Expo Line service disruptions due to medical emergency

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jan 26 2024, 2:32 am
Major SkyTrain Expo Line service disruptions due to medical emergency

UPDATE at 8 pm: SkyTrain Expo Line is now single tracking between Patterson Station and Royal Oak Station due to the medical emergency. Trains will not be stopping at Metrotown Station. Expect delays to continue.

ORIGINAL STORY at 6:32 pm:

Service disruptions are happening this evening on SkyTrain Expo Line, not because of the public transit strike but because of a medical emergency.

The incident at Metrotown Station began just before 6 pm during the busy evening peak period.

At the time of writing, the medical emergency has completely shut down Expo Line service at Metrotown Station and Patterson Station.

TransLink is deploying extra bus service to link the affected stations of Joyce-Collingwood, Patterson, Metrotown, and Royal Oak stations.

Daily Hive has observed long lines and large crowds awaiting to board shuttle buses outside Joyce-Collingwood Station.

It is not known when service will resume.

The Millennium Line and Canada Line are not impacted.

TransLink’s Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) bus and SeaBus services resumed service on Wednesday morning following a 48-hour shutdown due to a labour dispute.

skytrain joyce collingwood station service disruptions

SkyTrain Expo Line service disruptions, as seen as Joyce-Collingwood Station on the evening of January 25, 2024. (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

skytrain expo line joyce collingwood station service disruptions f

SkyTrain Expo Line service disruptions, as seen as Joyce-Collingwood Station on the evening of January 25, 2024. (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

skytrain expo line joyce collingwood station service disruptions f

SkyTrain Expo Line service disruptions, as seen as Joyce-Collingwood Station on the evening of January 25, 2024. (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

skytrain joyce collingwood station service disruptions

SkyTrain Expo Line service disruptions, as seen as Joyce-Collingwood Station on the evening of January 25, 2024. (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

skytrain joyce collingwood station service disruptions

SkyTrain Expo Line service disruptions, as seen as Joyce-Collingwood Station on the evening of January 25, 2024. (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop