UPDATE at 6 pm: Regular service on SkyTrain Expo Line is now resuming.

ORIGINAL STORY at 5 pm:

There is another major service disruption on SkyTrain Expo Line, beginning late Sunday afternoon, due to a medical emergency.

TransLink indicated that as a result of an incident at 22nd Street Station, services between Edmonds Station and New Westminster Station on the Expo Line were shut down starting at 3:45 pm today.

A bus bridge shuttle bus service was then implemented to link the impacted stations of Edmonds Station, 22nd Street Station, and New Westminster Station.

Then just after 5 pm, TransLink provided an update to indicate that Expo Line service had resumed on a single track between Edmonds Station and New Westminster Station. However, trains are not stopping at 22nd Street Station. The bus bridge remains in place.

As can be expected, the Millennium Line and Canada Line are not impacted.

This is the third medical emergency or police incident resulting in major service disruptions on the Expo Line in 72 hours.

The first of these incidents occurred on Thursday evening, when a medical emergency at Metrotown Station snarled the evening peak period.

Then during the Friday morning peak period, Expo Line services were again significantly disrupted as a result of a police incident at Stadium-Chinatown Station.