Earlier this summer, we shared the news that Tim Hortons would be launching its own credit card.

The Canadian coffee chain announced in early June that the credit card would help loyal customers earn Tims Rewards Points faster to redeem more free coffee, beverages, and food.

Tims Financial — a new division of Tim Hortons — is behind the Mastercard, which has no annual fee and is powered by Neo Financial, a financial technology company.

The card is now officially available as of Sunday, July 23.

How does it work?

The credit card is fully integrated with the restaurant chain’s app, allowing users the ability to apply, get approved, and check their balance, all from their phones.

You’ll be able to earn points everywhere you shop, with up to five points per dollar on most gas, groceries, and transit purchases, and up to 15 points per dollar when you use the card on eligible purchases at the coffee chain itself and scan for Tims Rewards.

However, Costco and Walmart are excluded from gas and grocery points.

The company says a version of the credit card is available to Canadian residents who have limited or no credit history, like students and newcomers, that will earn points and help them build credit.

You can sign up for the new Tims Mastercard Credit Card by tapping on the Tims Financial icon on the homepage of the Tims app.

Those who apply for the card and make qualifying purchases within the first four months will be eligible for a welcome offer of up to 5,000 Tims Rewards Points.

With files from Isabelle Docto