Simu Liu gives fans an exciting sneak peek of his guest role on "The Simpsons" (PHOTO)

Simu Liu is headed for Springfield.

The Shang-Chi star is trading in his 10 rings for a more animated look in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.

On Tuesday, Liu shared a sneak peek of his guest role in the iconic animated sitcom on his Instagram story.

“Guys it’s me IM ON THE SIMPSONS,” his caption reads.

The image shows the Canadian actor’s character with similar dark, wispy hair wearing glasses. He’s sitting next to an older Lisa Simpson in what looks like an airplane.

Lisa holds up a Time magazine cover with Liu’s character’s face on it.

So, who is Liu playing?

In an interview with Deadline in August, co-showrunner Matt Selman revealed that the Mississauga native will be voicing an adult Hubert Wong, who plays a key role in Lisa’s love life.

“We have Simu Liu from Marvel’s Shang-Chi in an upcoming show as Lisa’s perfect future boyfriend,” said Selman.

For those who don’t follow the show closely, Hubert is Lisa’s classmate at Springfield Elementary School. Miss Hoover chose him over Lisa to represent the class at a reading roundup, and Lisa accuses him of cheating.

What’s interesting is that the episode Liu guest stars in is titled “When Nelson Met Lisa,” referring to Springfield Elementary School’s lead bully Nelson Muntz.

Nelson and Lisa have a dating history in the show, which is why Liu might not get the girl in this universe.

“Uh oh episode title not looking good,” the Barbie star wrote in another Instagram story.

The episode airs on Sunday, November 27 if you want to see how this love triangle plays out.

Liu has been busy lately, guest starring on other shows like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and Celebrity Jeopardy!