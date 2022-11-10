Simu Liu opens up about what he was going through before the Savage X Fenty show (PHOTOS)

The long-awaited fourth Savage X Fenty show premiered on Thursday, finally giving fans what they wanted — a shirtless Simu Liu looking sexy in satin.

The Canadian actor walked Rihanna’s annual fashion show for her lingerie brand, and there’s already an endless supply of thirsty tweets.

“Ok but that crotch shot of Simu Liu took me out,” tweeted one fan.

Ok but that crotch shot of Simu Liu took me out #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW pic.twitter.com/K4wMfKuqI9 — NORA MINAJ 🖊 (@noraminajj) November 10, 2022

“Simu Liu the man you are..😩” tweeted another, sharing a close-up of said crotch shot.

Simu Liu the man you are..😩 pic.twitter.com/P8a0PchPnn — Jose 🌟 (@Theburrito777) November 9, 2022

While the Marvel superhero definitely slayed wearing Savage X Fenty’s satin slit pants (now available online), he says he wasn’t feeling his best leading up to that moment.

In a candid Instagram post on Wednesday, Liu opened up about what he was going through just weeks before the show.

“Hard to believe that just a couple weeks before this photo was taken I was extremely unwell and wanted nothing more than to withdraw from the world,” wrote the Mississauga native.

“It was almost like I lost sight of myself for a hot sec. Well sh*t, this was a pretty great way to explode back out!”

He thanked Savage X Fenty and GettyImages, his “most successful long-term relationship to date.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

In September, Liu revealed that he was going through a breakup months after his red-carpet debut with actress Jade Bender.

The Shang-Chi star shared this life update at an unlikely event in late September — a tech conference hosted by Salesforce, reported SFGate.

During a Q&A, Salesforce Executive Vice President Jody Kohner asked Liu about his mental health, referring to a recent Instagram post where he was candid about going to therapy.

“I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself,” he said. “I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it, but that’s okay, I’ll be okay.”

You can watch Canada’s face superhero strut his stuff in the Savage X Fenty show now available to stream on Amazon Prime.