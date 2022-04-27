Release date announced for "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie, Simu Liu

Warner Bros. Pictures has finally announced the release date for the much-awaited Barbie movie.

The production company tweeted an eye-catching photo teaser showing a blonde Margot Robbie in a pink car.

Fans will be able to watch the romantic bubblegum-pink fantasy in theatres on July 21 next year.

Ryan Gosling will play Ken to Robbie’s Barbie and support roles by Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Canada’s own superhero Simu Liu.

Liu seems excited for the movie to drop, too. The Shang-Chi star tweeted a throwback lyric from Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl,” along with a teaser image for the upcoming movie.

COME ON BARBIE LET’S GO PARTY! pic.twitter.com/YBe1lLpjTz — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) April 27, 2022

Award-winning actor and director Greta Gerwig is the brains behind the film. She’s best known for Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019) and is currently working on a Snow White movie.