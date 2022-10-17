Simu Liu made his “Celebrity Jeopardy!” competitor sweat with this witty joke (VIDEO)

While Simu Liu didn’t win it all on Celebrity Jeopardy!, he definitely had the last laugh.

The Canadian actor returned to compete on Sunday night after winning his first round last month in a heroic comeback.

The game show’s semi-finals pitted Liu against actor Ike Barinholtz (most known for his role as Morgan Tookers in The Mindy Project), and comedian Iliza Shlesinger.

Say hi 👋 to our #CelebrityJeopardy! semi-finalists! Let the games begin at 8/7c on ABC 🏁🧠 pic.twitter.com/G8UqtHJe3l — Celebrity Jeopardy! (@CelebJeopardy) October 16, 2022

Barinholtz breezed through most of the game, except for one moment that made him sweat.

“October is the history month for this Asian-American ethnic group that includes Olivia Rodrigo and Jo Koy,” read host Mayim Bialik to the contestants.

Barinholtz was quick to answer: “What are Filipinos?”

The answer was correct, but Liu took it differently.

Before Bialik could read the next clue, the Shang-Chi star turned to Barinholtz in fake disbelief and quipped “What do you mean, ‘What are Filipinos?'”

The audience burst into laughter as Barinholtz squirmed behind his podium, clarifying his statement.

“Oh my God!” he said. “That’s not what I meant!”

“What do you mean by that?!” Liu continued.

“You have to answer in the form of a question!” said Barinholtz who then proceeded to laugh too.

“Did you hear him?” Liu asked Shlesinger jokingly.

Barinholtz was a good sport and even shared the clip on Twitter.

“Watch me on the @CelebJeopardy SEMIFINALS tomorrow and see @SimuLiu put me on blast 😳,” he tweeted.

Liu, who is Chinese-Canadian and has been a champion for Asian representation in media, assured fans in an Instagram story that he knew the answer.

“Just clarifying here; I for SURE knew the answer, but Ike is a beast on the buzzer,” he wrote.

Even though the Barbie star won’t be returning for the finals, he did his family proud.

Not only did the Marvel superhero answer the Final Jeopardy! correctly, he also gave a sweet shoutout to his mom.

Liu placed second in the semi-final, leaving with $20,000 for his charity Stop AAPI Hate.