The thirst is real: Simu Liu set to appear in Rihanna's fourth Savage X Fenty show (VIDEO)

Even though Rihanna still hasn’t dropped new music, she’s given us the next best thing.

The multi-hyphenate revealed the all-star lineup for her lingerie brand’s fourth Amazon Prime special, and it includes Canada’s favourite Marvel superhero.

That’s right. Simu Liu is set to appear in Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 on November 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

Rihanna has graciously given us the opportunity to see the Canadian actor in flattering and most likely form-fitting men’s lingerie.

Fans are already thirsting over the thought of it on social media.

“SIMU LIU AT THE SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW??? HELLO????” one person tweeted.

SIMU LIU AT THE SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW??? HELLO???? https://t.co/yXRdyz10AA — achilles 👁 (@achmonstr) October 25, 2022

In fact, Liu will be joined by Marvel family member Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in Black Panther.

“Oh …@SimuLiu and @Winston_Duke in the Savage x Fenty show this year? I WILL be watching 🔥👀” tweeted a fan.

WINSTON DUKE AND SIMU LIU IN THE NEW FENTY SHOW? pic.twitter.com/JTzy8YDdMo — mamawhale🐳 (@mamawhale) October 25, 2022

You can also catch fellow Torontonian Lilly Singh strut her stuff down the Savage X Fenty runway.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9.

Will you be watching?