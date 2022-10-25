The thirst is real: Simu Liu set to appear in Rihanna's fourth Savage X Fenty show (VIDEO)
Even though Rihanna still hasn’t dropped new music, she’s given us the next best thing.
The multi-hyphenate revealed the all-star lineup for her lingerie brand’s fourth Amazon Prime special, and it includes Canada’s favourite Marvel superhero.
That’s right. Simu Liu is set to appear in Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 on November 9.
View this post on Instagram
Rihanna has graciously given us the opportunity to see the Canadian actor in flattering and most likely form-fitting men’s lingerie.
Fans are already thirsting over the thought of it on social media.
“SIMU LIU AT THE SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW??? HELLO????” one person tweeted.
SIMU LIU AT THE SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW??? HELLO???? https://t.co/yXRdyz10AA
— achilles 👁 (@achmonstr) October 25, 2022
YASSSS!!! So excited to see @SimuLiu featured in the #SavagexFenty Vol. 4 fashion show! Get ittttt!!! 🇨🇦🙌💯 #TorontoRepresent #Fenty https://t.co/GDbZpjV5ZZ
— 𝕛ꪮꫀꪗ ꪜⅈꪮꪶꪖ (@joeypurple) October 25, 2022
In fact, Liu will be joined by Marvel family member Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in Black Panther.
“Oh …@SimuLiu and @Winston_Duke in the Savage x Fenty show this year? I WILL be watching 🔥👀” tweeted a fan.
Oh … @SimuLiu and @Winston_Duke in the Savage x Fenty show this year? I WILL be watching 🔥👀 #MCU https://t.co/ldnaf30pVt pic.twitter.com/3D6Vjb7Uoe
— Brian Particelli (@BrianParticelli) October 25, 2022
WINSTON DUKE AND SIMU LIU IN THE NEW FENTY SHOW? pic.twitter.com/JTzy8YDdMo
— mamawhale🐳 (@mamawhale) October 25, 2022
You can also catch fellow Torontonian Lilly Singh strut her stuff down the Savage X Fenty runway.
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9.
Will you be watching?