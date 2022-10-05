Simu Liu “going through a breakup” months after red carpet debut with Jade Bender (PHOTOS)

Simu Liu has revealed that he’s going through a breakup months after his red carpet debut with actress Jade Bender.

The Shang-Chi star shared this life update at an unlikely event in late September — a tech conference hosted by Salesforce, reported SFGate.

During a Q&A, Salesforce Executive Vice President Jody Kohner asked Liu about his mental health, referring to a recent Instagram post where he was candid about going to therapy.

“I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself,” he said. “I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it, but that’s okay, I’ll be okay.”

This comes about two months after the 33-year-old made his relationship with Bender red carpet official at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

While this may have been their first official appearance as a couple in the public eye, it wasn’t the first time they were snapped on a red carpet together.

Both actors were captured on the red carpet of the 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala in 2019.

According to Lainey Gossip, rumours about their relationship were sparked in June after they were spotted leaving dinner together.

The following week, Bender reportedly accompanied Liu to his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance where he spoke about his book We Were Dreamers.

Their last red carpet appearance as a couple was at the Bullet Train premiere in August as seen below.

While breakups are always hard, Liu told tech conference attendees that he’s taking this time to focus on himself.

“I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems,” he said. “It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was.”

The Barbie star has been applauded by fans for being outspoken on social media about his mental health.

He explained why he decided to start therapy in an Instagram post on September 3, which was the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi.

“I’m healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I’m on my way to becoming a good and decent man,” he wrote.

Even though Liu is putting his mental health first, the Torontonian still has time to take shots at the west coast for its lack of knowledge about the city’s beloved Jamaican patties.