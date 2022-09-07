Simu Liu gets candid about going to therapy and fans are here for it

Even Marvel superheroes need therapy.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has been getting candid about his experience with therapy on social media, and fans are loving it.

The Mississauga native first tweeted about starting regular sessions with a therapist at the end of August.

“Pretty incredible that I get to force someone to listen to my problems once a week and occasionally provide input??” tweeted Liu.

Then, on the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi on September 3, Liu shared a reflective Instagram post about why he’s decided to go to therapy.

“Exactly one year ago, this little movie came out and completely changed my life,” Liu’s post began.

“It’s been nothing short of the absolute best ride… but after having some time to reflect I know that this life also comes at a massive cost.”

The actor continues to describe the toll stardom has taken on him, saying he “was woefully unprepared to deal with the mental ramifications of a life lived in public.”

He talks about talk show appearances, interviews, and shooting film after film (Liu’s currently shooting his fifth film since Shang-Chi premiered).

All this time, Liu says he neglected to prioritize his mental health because he’s been so afraid of “taking his foot off the gas.”

He also adds it was so important for him to represent the Asian community that he nearly worked himself to exhaustion.

“So, today on the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi, I’m especially excited because I’m in therapy and prioritizing my health,” reads Liu’s post.

“I’m healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I’m on my way to becoming a good and decent man.”

His comments were flooded with messages of support.

“There will always be the next project. Thanks for reminding us to be mindful of ourselves! Keep shining brother and take care of yourself! Lots of love 💛,” said photographer Justin Wu.

And on Twitter fans thanked the actor for talking so openly about therapy and mental health.

“Been seeing a therapist for almost a year now and it’s going really good. Thanks for sharing this so publicly,” said one Twitter user. “We have a lot of stigma about seeing someone for mental health.”

“Thank you for normalizing convos on mental health,” tweeted another.

Others were even inspired to book their first therapy sessions.

Liu has also been real about when you should get therapy, saying that “your life doesn’t have to be on the verge of total collapse” to book an appointment.

Some think this take is “privileged” since therapy is not cheap.

Respectfully,

While others who have been to therapy agree with his take.

While Liu may be prioritizing his mental health right now, he reassures fans that there’s still more to come from him.

“Stay tuned, ’cause I do love doing this and will continue for many many years to come,” reads his Instagram post.