Simon Fraser University cancels in-person and online classes over heat wave

Simon Fraser University (SFU) has cancelled all in-person and online classes today due to BC’s heat wave.

The university announced the cancellation on Sunday night, noting that all mid-term exams scheduled for June 28 — both in-person and virtual — would be rescheduled as well.

While SFU’s Vancouver and Surrey campuses have air conditioning, not all buildings on its Burnaby campus are equipped with cooling systems.

As a result, all events on the Burnaby campus, including athletics training and recreation activities, have been cancelled. The campus’s library will be closed, too.

SFU encouraged its staff and students to work and study from home if possible.

Anyone who must be on the Burnaby campus on Monday is urged to tell their supervisor where they are working and check in regularly to “ensure their personal safety.”

“Stay safe, and as cool as you can during this time,” SFU said.

Schools throughout the Lower Mainland have cancelled classes today as BC’s heat wave rages on. As with SFU’s Burnaby campus, many do not have air conditioning.

The record-breaking heat is expected to last until at least Wednesday, with the worst still yet to come for Metro Vancouver.