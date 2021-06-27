It's going to feel like 50°C in parts of Metro Vancouver on Monday

British Columbia’s heat wave has already broken records in Vancouver, but the worst may be still yet to come.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the city will see a high of 33°C on Sunday, with temperatures rise to 41°C inland.

With the humidity, though, the areas swill feel like 41°C and 48°C, respectively.

The new week will bring little relief from the heat.

A high of 34°C is expected for Vancouver on Monday, but the humidex will push temperatures up to 42°C.

Tomorrow brings a high of 43°C to inland areas — but it will feel like a staggering 50°C.

Things should cool down ever so slightly on Tuesday, to 31°C in the city and 35°C inland.

By Wednesday, temperatures will have fallen back below 30°C, where they’re expected to remain for the rest of the week.

Hopefully you — or someone you know — is one of the few British Columbians with air conditioning.