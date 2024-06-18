After over a year of extensive renovations, Save-On-Foods Park & Tilford is ready to celebrate its reopening and unveil some delicious changes.

The North Shore grocery store now offers shoppers an “elevated and refreshed grocery shopping experience” along with some brand-new features, like the Save-On-Foods Kitchen complete with carvery station, sushi, and hot curry bar.

This store also boasts a fresh-pressed juice bar, an expanded specialty seafood shop, a new popcorn kiosk, and a selection of over 250 varieties of cheese from around the globe.

In addition to the in-store highlights, folks who head to this location on Thursday, June 20, can enjoy an Indigenous blessing in the morning to kick off the grand opening.

On top of that, 500 gift cards will be handed out to randomly selected customers on June 20. Each card is guaranteed to be loaded with $10, except for two, which will have a $500 value on them.

Come Saturday, June 22, the first 500 customers of the day will receive a three-pound bag of navel oranges. You can also expect hot deals and food tastings on this date.

Save-On-Foods Park & Tilford is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

Save-On-Foods – Park & Tilford

Address: 333 Brooksbank Avenue #600, North Vancouver

