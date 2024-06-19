FoodNewsReal EstateCoffee & TeaFood NewsVancouver HomesUrbanizedRestaurant Closings

A whimsical tea cottage in BC's wine country is up for sale

Jun 19 2024, 7:52 pm
A whimsical tea cottage in BC's wine country is up for sale
realtor.ca

Saying goodbye to one of BC’s most magical eateries will be hard. However, this means a unique and charming storefront has hit the real estate market.

Neverland Tea Cottage was a MUST stop in Naramata, south of Kelowna. Located right in the downtown area, the outdoor setup was beyond adorable, and the high tea menu and tea options were incredible.

The space was perfectly decorated, and the venue even hosted weddings. According to their website, Neverland aimed to be an amalgamation of “celebration, decadence, ritual, whimsy and creativity.”

Sadly, in mid-March, it announced the cottage would not reopen in 2024.

“So much heart in such a tiny space,” an Instagram post from Neverland reads.

On realtor.ca, the shop is located at 340 Robinson Avenue in the coveted village of Okanagan and is listed for $725,000.

According to BC Assessment, the property was built in 1970 and has a total value of $425,900. The most recent assessment is as of July 1, 2023.

neverland

Neverland Tea Cottage

The property listing goes on to say that the restaurant is “substantially renovated and upgraded gem is located in the heart of the village.”

So be it if you want to own your own restaurant, wine bar, tasting room, storefront, or brewery, this might just be what a current or aspiring business owner is looking for.

“This custom designed space is magical with its curved front bar, charming display walls, custom tile work, top notch hard and soft scape, 2 whimsical washrooms, new solid wood decking and plenty of outdoor eating space, industrial kitchen and pastry making area,” the listing reads.

The listing adds that equipment in the space is included.

Daily Hive

Whoever takes over the property, we’re looking forward to what comes of this endearing spot.

If you’re heartbroken about the Neverland Tea Salon’s closure, the good news is that there is still a Vancouver location at 3066 West Broadway.

Nikitha Martins
