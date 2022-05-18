One of the largest Canada Day events in Western Canada is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer.

On Friday, July 1, the City of Surrey‘s annual Canada Day event is taking place at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale. The day-long event features a huge concert lineup, amusement rides, a summer market and local Indigenous artisans, a kid’s zone, food trucks, and fireworks.

Attendees of the event will also have opportunities to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

You might also like: The inaugural Car-Free Day Surrey festival is happening this spring

Asian Takeover comedy show serves up laughs in Vancouver this week

TransLink is bringing back musicians to its transit hubs

“On behalf of Council, it is my distinct pleasure to invite everyone back to one of the City of Surrey’s signature celebrations,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a release. “Canada Day is a time for us to come together and to show our national pride.

“After a two-year hiatus from in-person events, our 2022 event will feature exciting and free live performances, headlined by Canadian rockers Arkells, as well as Indigenous cultural sharing and education. I look forward to seeing you all at one of the best events of the summer.”

Surrey Canada Day features an extensive lineup of Indigenous education, recognition, and cultural sharing. The Indigenous Village will be expanded to include the Siam Stage, which means “Respected Ones” in the Coast Salish language.

The stage will spotlight Indigenous cultural sharing from land-based Nations, a Residential School Survivor honouring ceremony, Indigenous education, and contemporary performances.

The Indigenous Village will also feature Indigenous educational signage, a Bannock food truck, a storytelling and workshop Teepee, and a Teepee where attendees can speak with and learn from Residential School Survivors.

Surrey is situated on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Coast Salish Peoples, including the q̓icə̓ y̓ (Katzie), q̓wɑ:n̓ƛən̓ (Kwantlen), and Semiahma (Semiahmoo) land-based nations.

The incredible lineup of entertainment at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre includes headliners Arkells, fresh off their win at the 2022 JUNO Awards for Group of the Year.

Also on the bill is Shawnee Kish, a proud Two-Spirit Mohawk who was named the winner of CBC’s 2020 Searchlight talent competition.

Another highlight of Surrey Canada Day 2022 is Haviah Mighty, the first hip-hop artist and the first Black woman to win the Polaris Music Prize.

Other performers on stage throughout the day include Old Soul Rebel, Renae Morriseau, Kung Jaedee, Ashley Pater, and the Git Hayetsk Dancers.

Then, when 10:30 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above you.

More information about Surrey Canada Day 2022 is available online.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64 Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free