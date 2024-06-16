Shania Twain hyped up Oilers in the dressing room last night

Canadian icon Shania Twain was in the Edmonton Oilers dressing room last night hyping the players up after a huge 8-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.

The country music star was in the Alberta capital putting on a free concert in the Ice District in the leadup to Game 4 and was able to make her way inside Rogers Place to cheer on the Oilers.

It was a great game for her to be at as she had plenty to cheer about with the Oilers faithful. The broadcast was able to catch her enjoying the game and some of the in-arena music.

Shania Twain is LOVING what she's seeing from the home team tonight. pic.twitter.com/s78UDs53Dq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2024

The fun kept going after the final buzzer as well. With the Oilers staying alive to force a Game 5, the “Queen of Country Pop” made her way to Edmonton’s dressing room to high-five the players and hype them up a bit.

What an electric atmosphere inside and outside of @RogersPlace last night! I had a blast performing for y’all and then getting to cheer on the boys – Okay, so you’re the @EdmontonOilers? that DOES impress me much!! 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZvVAojEvV — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) June 16, 2024

Though it’s the Oilers that are currently in the Stanley Cup Final, a few players made sure to snap a photo with Twain before she left. It looks like Zach Hyman and Dylan Holloway are big fans.

There's no way but 🆙 from here‼️ The Oil are 1-0 with Canada's queen @ShaniaTwain in the building 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ziMeWd3jBD — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 16, 2024

With Twain now officially on the Oilers bandwagon, we can once again update the list of celebrity fans who are cheering for the Stanley Cup to return to Canada. That list now includes Twain alongside comedian Tim Meadows, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, folk singer Noah Kahan, and soccer superstar Alphonso Davies.

If we want to be generous with the word “celebrity”, we can also put Spittin Chiclets podcast hosts Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette on that list as well. The pair was also in the crowd last night getting the fans pumped up.

We’ll see if “Life’s About to Get Good” for the Oilers from now on.