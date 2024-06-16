Biznasty electrifies Oilers crowd with hilarious jumbotron moment

Edmonton Oilers fans are feeling good after seeing their team take a commanding 6-1 lead into the third period and so was the Spittin’ Chiclets crew.

Former Oilers defenceman turned hockey podcaster Ryan Whitney was given a tribute video in the second period where he was then shown in the crowd wearing a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins jersey.

Alongside him was former NHL enforcer Paul Bissonnette, who got so jacked up that he took his shirt off and started jumping around to electrify the crowd. It seemed to do the trick as the Rogers Place crowd reached 106 decibels while they were on the big screen.

Whitney appeared in 139 games with the Oilers from 2009 to 2013 and put up 71 points during four seasons in the Alberta capital. He retired in 2015 and rose to higher prominence on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. Whitney notoriously jumped off the Oilers bandwagon early in the season, but it looks like he is fully back on board.

Bissonette, on the other hand, did not play for the Oilers during his 220-game NHL career. Instead, he played a single season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and five more with the Phoenix Coyotes. Similar to Whitney, he has become much more popular in retirement as a member of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

Despite never playing in Edmonton, Bissonette was spotted wearing a customized Oilers jersey with his name and number on the back earlier this week.

Biz is the only NHL player to sign his jersey while wearing a custom jersey for a team he never played for 😂 pic.twitter.com/5M8zii7rWm — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 13, 2024

The Spittin Chiclets crew has been wreaking havoc in Edmonton over the past few days. They hosted a party in the Ice District Plaza before Game 3 and were out and about at a downtown bar on Friday night to meet fans.

Though they aren’t everybody’s cup of tea, their popularity in the city is evident as fans ate up their antics on the jumbotron. Maybe this is the spark the Oilers needed to dig themselves out of a 3-0 series deficit.