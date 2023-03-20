FIKA in Toronto named one of the most Instagrammable cafes in the world
Big 7 Travel just revealed a list of the most Instagrammable cafes in the world, and one Canadian spot made the list: FIKA.
This Toronto spot placed 11th on a list of 50. It’s a Swedish-inspired cafe decorated with artwork inside and has a beautiful garden in the back. No wonder it made the list. In addition to coffee, it also serves pastries and ready-made sandwiches that are also great for IG.
“FIKA is a stripped-back cafe with stunning design of old books covering an entire wall and hanging planters,” the Big 7 Travel team stated about the Canadian coffee spot. “The place looks beautiful, but is also welcoming and the sort of cafe you’d stay for a second brew.”
This list was created using a specific ranking system that includes factors like previous critic reviews, atmosphere and service, value for money, and online presence, to name a few.
It’s nice to see a Canadian get some global love, and maybe now you can check it out, enjoy a sweet treat, and upload a fancy new Instagram post.
FIKA
Address: 28 Kensington Avenue, Toronto