Shake Shack announces opening of two new Canadian locations

After drawing huge lines at its first-ever Canadian location, Shake Shack announced it is expanding in Canada with two new locations.

Shake Shack shared that it will open two new locations in Toronto, one at Union Station and the other at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

What’s even more exciting is that its Union Station spot will be one of the few locations worldwide to feature a full bar and cocktails crafted exclusively for the burger chain.

“Toronto has been incredibly welcoming, and we’re excited to further our presence in the city with these two fantastic locations,” said Billy Richmond, business director of Shake Shack Canada, in a press release. “Both Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre offer unique opportunities to engage with our guests in new ways, and we look forward to becoming a part of these lively hubs.”

Shake Shack went on to say that “guests can expect the same high-quality ingredients and warm hospitality that has earned Shake Shack a following around the world” at these two new locations.

You’ll find Shack’s classic offerings, such as 100% Canadian Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, crispy crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun frozen custard.

“With these new locations, Shake Shack continues to establish itself as a go-to destination for Toronto food lovers, offering inviting spaces where quality and community are always top of mind,” concluded the fast-food chain.

Both new locations are expected to open this winter.

Where do you want Shake Shack to open next? Let us know in the comments.