Potato chip aficionados, brace yourself. Another Hollywood star has shared his opinions on Canadian chip flavours.

During an interview with Infatuation London, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, who are co-stars in the new film We Live in Time, discussed Garfield’s love of crisps (aka potato chips to us Canadians).

In the interview, Garfield is referred to as a “crisp expert,” and he asks the staff off-camera if they knew ahead of time that he was “obsessed with crisps.”

“I am a crisp fanatic,” he continued. “My dad, every single Christmas and birthday, would spend the year trying to find the most weird, out-of-the-box, off-beat flavour — he still does it now — and every day after school, I would go home and sneak into the crisp cupboard and pull out two packages of Walkers and just scarf them.”

This led to Pugh asking him if he had tried ketchup chips on his trip to Canada.

“Yeah, I try all weird crisps,” he responded.

When asked what his favourite flavour of potato chips was, he said it had to be salt and vinegar “just for the tang and the crunch.”

But when asked what the worst flavour of crisp was, Garfield said he was not a fan of the Ketchup chip.

“I think tomato ketchup crisps are a kind of sin,” he added.

Pugh then asked if he didn’t like the taste of the prawn cocktail potato chips, to which Garfield immediately answered, “I love prawn cocktail.”

“My palate is very sensitive when it comes to crisps,” he concluded.

Garfield is not the only celebrity who has recently criticized a Canadian classic food. Steve Martin recently called out Tim Hortons after a disappointing grilled cheese sandwich.

