A&W is handing out free Kids' Packs across Canada this Halloween

Step aside, full-sized candy bars. A&W is giving away free Kids’ Packs for Halloween this year. There are no tricks here, only treats.

On October 31, A&W restaurants across Canada will become a must-visit on kids’ trick-or-treating routes. Children 12 and under will receive a free A&W Kids’ Pack.

This means your kid can get their hands on tasty menu items like the Chicken Buddy Burger, Chicken Strips, or Buddy Burger with Cheese. These packs also come with fresh apple slices, a MadeGood granola bar, and 2% milk.

“We love that A&W has been a gathering place for families across Canada since 1956,” said

Susan Senecal, CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada. “This Halloween, we’re thrilled to be a part of the spooky spirit by welcoming Canadian families for a little treat. From our burger family to yours, we are excited to host you this Halloween at A&W locations coast to coast.”

This offer is available at all A&W locations except for A&W shopping centre locations. No purchase is necessary, and it is limited to one Kids’ Pack per child. Also, this offer is not available on the A&W mobile app or third-party delivery services.

Will you be heading to A&W this Halloween? Let us know in the comments.