SFU varsity sports could be in trouble after latest move

Varsity sports at Simon Fraser University (SFU) are going through a time of turmoil.

Some concerning reports today about mass layoffs in the athletics department have created uncertainty about the future of varsity programs at the school.

TSN’s Jim Mullin reported this morning that SFU let go of its entire Sports Information department.

As Mullin says in his post, a Sports Information staff is a basic requirement for any serious university athletics program.

When asked for a comment, SFU confirmed to Daily Hive that some roles in the Athletics & Recreation department were eliminated due to “budget challenges and the September 2023 External Advisor Report.” It is thought that these roles “can be supported through other areas of the organization.”

People are understandably concerned about the future of athletics at the school.

“It’s my understanding the university has eliminated its entire Sports Information department,” reads a later social media post from Global News sports reporter Jay Janower. “Appears to be serious concern for the future of varsity athletics/sports.”

In 2017, SFU became the first non-American school to compete at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level, a level previously reserved just for schools south of the border. This helped the school hold a unique position in the world of Canadian collegiate athletics.

This latest round of athletics cuts comes within just 12 months of the school deciding to scrap its varsity football program. The program has a rich history, as many players used the SFU team to launch professional careers.

That decision came in the wake of the school not being invited back to its NCAA Division II conference. While an application to U Sports would have allowed the program to continue against Canadian competition, the process was not pursued as it was “incredibly complex,” according to former Athletic Director Theresa Hanson in an interview with 3DownNation.

Hanson’s position has not been filled since she left the role in August 2023. Now, the department will be even smaller after the latest round of cuts.

All of this has resulted in a tense environment at the university, according to some reports.

“I’m told the toxicity level at SFU has gotten worse and worse,” reads a post made by Janower today.

