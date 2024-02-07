Recent Canucks draft pick being investigated by police

Former Vancouver Canucks prospect Connor Lockhart has been suspended indefinitely from the OHL, pending the results of a police investigation.

Durham Regional Police Service is investigating the 21-year-old, who was drafted by the Canucks just three years ago.

It’s still unclear what the investigation pertains to. Daily Hive reached out to the Durham Regional Police for more information and received the following statement in response.

“In response to a statement sent out earlier today by the OHL, we will not be releasing any information that was brought forward to the Durham Regional Police Service,” the police commented. “The release of any information in any open investigation would jeopardize the process and interfere with that investigation.”

“In the event charges are laid in any investigation or there is a public safety component would we then release further information.”

The official statement made by the OHL was similarly vague.

“On February 6, 2024, the Oshawa Generals and the Ontario Hockey League were made aware that one player, Connor Lockhart, is under investigation by Durham Regional Police Service,” reads the statement published on the OHL website. “He has been indefinitely suspended by the team and the League until the matter is resolved. This follows the team and League suspending Lockhart following a League and team Code of Conduct matter.”

The 5-foot-9 forward is a current member of the Oshawa Generals. He was drafted by the Canucks in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft while playing for the Erie Otters in the OHL.

Lockhart is no longer affiliated with the Canucks after the organization declined to extend a contract offer last summer. The forward thus became a free agent and was free to sign with any NHL team.