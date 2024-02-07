Tessa Virtue is one of the most iconic athletes in Canadian history, but she wasn’t immune to feeling a little bit overwhelmed at the Olympics.

Today, the now-retired figure skater shared a bit of detail about a conversation she had with former speed skater Anastasia Bucsis about the passing of time.

“[Bucsis] told me today that it is the 10-year anniversary of the Sochi Olympic Games. INSANE,” Virtue wrote on Instagram, sharing a note from an old notebook.

The note read, “Refuse to be mediocre/I promise to rise/good people keep promises” on a Sheraton notepad, suggesting she wrote it while on the road from a hotel.

But while Virtue is remembered best for her five medals won in the ice dance and team event with partner Scott Moir throughout three appearances at the Olympics, she admitted that it wasn’t always a rosy career, while opening up a bit about her own mental challenges.

“I was looking through some old notebooks to remember what kind of mindset I was in back in 2013/2014 … I’ll be honest, it’s quite sad. I was in a lot of pain, full of self-doubt, and very isolated. That said, this little note did make me smile. Good people keep promises,” Virtue continued.

The Sochi Olympics were the only one of three that Moir and Virtue attended where they didn’t end up on the very top of the podium, as they finished with a pair of silver medals in both the team and ice dance events. They finished second to Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White in the ice dance, while Russia finished first in the team event.

The pair of Virtue and Moir officially retired in 2019 from competition after spending 22 years together as on-ice partners.