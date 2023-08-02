Hope for SFU football? Athletics director out months after program axed

Is there still hope for SFU football?

Theresa Hanson is out as the school’s senior director of athletics and recreation. The move comes just four months after Simon Fraser University made the controversial decision to scrap its varsity football team.

The decision for Hanson to depart SFU was “mutual” between her and the school according to Rummana Khan Hemani, SFU’s students and international vice provost.

“[Hanson] and SFU have come to mutual agreement that the time is right for a change in direction within Athletics and Recreation,” said Hemani.

Hanson had been in charge for the past eight years and Hemani commended her “integrity, professionalism, and loyalty.”

Hemani added that Hanson guided SFU’s athletics and recreation programs through “unprecedented growth.”

“Since 2015, Theresa has overseen numerous strategic initiatives including the addition of SFU’s first stadium, exponential growth in fundraising and athletic endowments, updating the SFU Athletics and Recreation brand with a new visual identity, and the process to choose a new team name. For the first time in SFU’s history, Theresa was instrumental in signing an exclusive uniform and apparel partnership with the world-class Nike brand, building our brand as Canada’s only NCAA team, and enhancing the student experience across our campuses.”

SFU football backers are hoping the change at the top of Athletics and Recreation could result in more thought given to resurrecting the program.

Hanson told 3DownNation in April that SFU didn’t make a formal application to join U Sports, calling the process “incredibly complex.” Acceptance into U Sports would have allowed SFU’s football team to continue playing, against other Canadian universities.

There has been no shortage of external pressure put on SFU since the decision was made to axe its football team, including ex-players like Lui Passaglia and the BC Lions.