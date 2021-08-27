SFU and UBC to implement secure COVID-19 vaccine declaration process

The University of British Columbia (UBC) and Simon Fraser University (SFU) have announced that they are planning to offer students a confidential process to submit proof of vaccination, along with rapid COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated individuals.

The process for both institutions will involve self-disclosure of vaccination status for anyone who has access to campus, which includes students, faculty staff, and visitors.

The news comes days after health officials announced sweeping changes to restrictions in BC, including reinstating a mandatory mask policy in all public indoor spaces, including most campus settings.

Health officials also announced that the BC Vaccine Card would be required in certain settings on campus.

According to research that UBC has conducted, 92% of students (16,093 participated) are partially or fully vaccinated and 83% are fully vaccinated, with the majority of the remainder intending to be vaccinated before the start of classes.

SFU has not yet shared data on vaccination percentages among students and faculty.

“We are confident these additional measures will augment the already high number of students who have been vaccinated,” said UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa J. Ono, in a statement.

A separate statement from SFU suggests that the announcement of the BC Vaccine Card has led to an increase in COVID-19 vaccine registrations.

“I am pleased with the clear decisions of the past week regarding masks and the BC Vaccine Card. We are already seeing the impact on vaccination registration due to the BC Vaccine Card,” said SFU President and Vice-Chancellor Joy Johnson.

No timeline for the new procedures has been indicated, but more details are expected in the coming weeks as students return to classes.