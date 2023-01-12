Highly anticipated Science of Cocktails returns this spring and tickets are now on sale

For one night only, Science World is transforming into the world’s largest cocktail laboratory for the return of a highly anticipated fundraiser.

The Science of Cocktails is officially returning after a three-year hiatus on Thursday, April 27. And tickets are on sale now.

Vancouver’s most popular cocktail fundraiser brings together the city’s most talented bartenders and chefs to showcase the chemistry, biology, and physics behind preparing modern cocktails and cuisine. And it’s all to raise funds for an important cause.

Notorious for selling out in the blink of an eye, the $185 General Admission tickets will grant attendees access to the open bar with 30 bar stations serving unique cocktails crafted by award-winning bartenders, There will also be a selection of delicious bites prepped by local chefs, restaurants, and caterers under the iconic dome.

A $289 VIP ticket includes everything in the General Admission tier, plus a one-hour early event access, exclusive access to the VIP Lounge, premium cocktail offerings and hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment.

All guests will enjoy cocktail science activities, hands-on demos, galleries and exhibits, and more to discover during Science World’s largest fundraising event.

All proceeds from Science of Cocktails support the Class Field Trip Bursary Program, which provides free access to tens of thousands of people who may not otherwise be able to visit Science World.

“We’re excited to be able to host Science of Cocktails this year and I’m grateful for the hard work and collaboration from our team and community members to organize the fun-filled evening,” said Tracy Redies, president and CEO of Science World, in a release. “Our province and planet’s future depend on people from all backgrounds having access to and being excited about STEAM learning.

“Since its inception in 2016, Science of Cocktails has raised $1.2 million, facilitating access to Science World and its programs across British Columbia, and we look forward to being able to support more families and communities with this year’s proceeds.”

The 19+ event is one that cocktail lovers and foodies won’t want to miss. So snap up your tickets while they’re still available.

When: April 27, 2023

Time: Doors open at 7 pm for VIPs, 7:40 pm for General Admission

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Price: $185 regular, $289 VIP; buy online

With files from Hanna McLean