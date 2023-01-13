Rainfall warning issued for Vancouver as “relentless moisture” hits BC

It’s going to be another wet one out there in Metro Vancouver and along the Sea to Sky Highway, as a series of storms hits the South Coast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the North Shore Mountains, and Howe Sound Friday morning, saying some areas could get up to 50 millimetres of rain.

“A frontal system will continue to bring rain at times heavy to the BC south coast. The rain will taper off to a few showers this afternoon for most regions with the exception over West Vancouver Island and Howe Sound where heavy rain will persist through tonight,” ECCC said in its warning.

The heavy downpour could cause flash flooding and reduce visibility for drivers on the road, it cautioned.

The Weather Network said earlier this week that parts of Metro Vancouver could see 60 straight hours of rain this week. A massive low-pressure system is feeding the storms, which The Weather Network characterizes as “relentless moisture.”

“The seemingly endless train of rainy systems drenching the West Coast will continue marching over the region through the end of the week, bringing some parts of British Columbia more than 100 millimetres of rain into the weekend,” it said.

The rain has prompted Avalanche Canada to raise its avalanche risk rating to 4 on its 5-point scale for the North Shore.

“Dangerous avalanche conditions persist during the ongoing storm. Avoid Avalanche terrain during heavy periods of rain,” it said.

Colder temperatures should arrive next week, which should turn the precipitation to snow over the region’s ski hills, according to The Weather Network.