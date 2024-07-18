A new modern European restaurant is softly opening its doors in Vancouver.

Seraphina is a new restaurant brought to us by the same team behind Vesper Lounge. It will open on the lounge’s first floor.

On Instagram, the restaurant describes itself as “a modern European restaurant with the essence of the Pacific Northwest.”

While an exact menu has yet to be announced for the new spot, it aims to “provide guests with a delicious, casual dining experience with good value and ambiance.” It’s all being put together by head chef Rory Byrne, who is known best for opening Claudio’s Ristorante as the head chef and as executive chef of Vivace on The Drive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seraphina Restaurant (@seraphinayvr)

Seraphina softly opens on Friday, July 19, from 2 pm until late.

Will you be checking out this new restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Seraphina Restaurant

Address: 905 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok