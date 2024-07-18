Modern European restaurant Seraphina to open in Vancouver
A new modern European restaurant is softly opening its doors in Vancouver.
Seraphina is a new restaurant brought to us by the same team behind Vesper Lounge. It will open on the lounge’s first floor.
On Instagram, the restaurant describes itself as “a modern European restaurant with the essence of the Pacific Northwest.”
While an exact menu has yet to be announced for the new spot, it aims to “provide guests with a delicious, casual dining experience with good value and ambiance.” It’s all being put together by head chef Rory Byrne, who is known best for opening Claudio’s Ristorante as the head chef and as executive chef of Vivace on The Drive.
Seraphina softly opens on Friday, July 19, from 2 pm until late.
Seraphina Restaurant
Address: 905 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
