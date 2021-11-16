NewsWeather

Aerial footage captures extent of flood devastation on Trans Canada Hwy in BC (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Nov 16 2021, 6:03 pm
BC Transportation/Twitter

A section of the Trans Canada Highway in BC was completely washed away in a record-setting storm that battered the province this week.

Aerial photos from BC Ministry of Transportation show a missing chunk of Highway 1 that’s supposed to pass under a railway track near Lytton, BC.

A mudslide can be seen in the photos that started on the mountain above and took the highway with it as it flowed into the river below.

The washout occurred in the same area that set temperature records this summer before a wildfire wiped out nearly all infrastructure in the village of Lytton.

Travel through BC remains treacherous as flooding and mudslides have made many sections of highway impassable.

Sections of the Coquihalla Highway, another major artery from Vancouver to BC’s Interior, also washed away on Monday.

coquihalla washed away

@jolinger2001/Twitter

More than 100 people were also stuck between two landslides on Highway 7 near Agassiz, BC and had to be airlifted out by helicopter after spending the night in their cars.

The atmospheric river storm broke more than 20 rainfall records across BC on Sunday, causing flooding in many communities and forcing the City of Merritt to order an evacuation order after its sewage treatment plant failed.

Merritt flooding

Flooding in Merritt, BC (Montana Batting)

On Tuesday morning, residents on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, BC, just outside of Vancouver were also ordered to leave as floodwaters rose.

BC officials have not said how long it may take to repair highway infrastructure and get the province’s cities connected by road again.

