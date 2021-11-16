NewsWeather

Parts of Abbotsford ordered to evacuate as Hwy 1 closed for flooding

Brooke Taylor
Nov 16 2021, 3:11 pm
Abbotsford Police Department/Twitter

Due to heavy rains brought on by an “atmospheric river,” BC has seen a deluge of flooding. Now Abbotsford is the latest city to put an evacuation order in place.

The Abbotsford Police Department tweeted early Tuesday that an evacuation order was in place for the entire portion of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack border.

“Residents are being asked to evacuate IMMEDIATELY,” the tweet said.

Residents who are under the evacuation order are advised to shut off all gas in their homes, close their doors and windows, gather their families and neighbours if they need assistance, take critical items and pets, and follow the evacuation route.

Residents who are evacuating should register with the ESS Reception Centre located at the Fraser Valley Trade and Exhibition Centre at 1190 Cornell Street. Alternatively, evacuees can register at Chilliwack Senior Secondary at 46363 Yale Road.

BC Highway 1 is closed from Sumas Way to Yale Road due to flooding. Evacuees should find alternative routes.

Video shared to Twitter shows what looks like a river running down BC Highway 1.

Abbotsford Police updated the situation as some Sumas Prairie residents were unable to evacuate via the suggested route. Police are now asking residents who are unable to leave Sumas Prairie via west-bound roads to evacuate east to the Chilliwack Secondary School.

Abbotsford Police shared photos of how quickly the water is rising in an effort to show the severity of the situation in the city.

