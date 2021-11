Sunday's atmospheric river broke 20 rainfall records across BC

This past weekend’s atmospheric river broke close to two dozen rainfall warnings across British Columbia.

According to Environment Canada, 20 areas across the province broke daily records for precipitation. Cumulative totals also revealed how much rain areas in BC received between Saturday, November 13 at 11 am to Monday, November 15 at 11 am.

In the Lower Mainland, the YVR Vancouver Airport received 115 mm of precipitation, West Vancouver received 155 mm, and Vancouver Harbour received 133 mm. Abbotsford got 167 mm, Agassiz got 200 mm, and Hope got 230 mm.

Moving towards the interior, Squamish received 198 mm, Whistler received 115 mm, and the Coquihalla Summit got 229 mm.

Here’s a look at preliminary rainfall records that were set on November 14, 2021:

Abbotsford



Old record: 48.9 mm set in 1998

New record: 100.4 mm

Agassiz

Old record: 36.3 mm set in 1896

New record: 127.3 mm

Duncan

Old record: 54.3 mm set in 1913

New record: 68.2 mm

Hope

Old record: 34.7 mm set in 2018

New record: 174 mm

Invermere

Old record: 44 mm set in 1965

New record: 13.7 mm

Kootenay National Park

Old record: 8.8 mm set in 2016

New record: 44 mm

Langley

Old record: 62.3 mm set in 1983

New record: 90.7 mm

Lillooet

Old record: 16 mm set in 1975

New record: 27.8 mm

Malahat

Old record: 48.3 mm set in 1945

New record: 62.6 mm

Nakusp

Old record: 21 mm set in 1995

New record: 56 mm

Nanaimo

Old record: 67 mm set in 1983

New record: 77.8 mm

Nelson

Old record: 23 mm set in 2015

New record: 35.3 mm

Pemberton

Old record: 33 mm set in 1948

New record: 39.5 mm

Revelstoke

Old record: 40.6 mm set in 1919

New record: 66.9 mm

Sparwood

Old record: 12.2 mm set in 2016

New record: 34.5 mm

Vancouver

Old record: 42.6 mm set in 1998

New record: 52.5 mm

Victoria

Old record: 25.1 mm set in 1981

New record: 49.1 mm

Whistler

Old record: 49 mm set in 1939

New record: 54.7 mm

White Rock

Old record: 49 mm set in 1998

New record: 66.6 mm

Yoho National Park

Old record: 30.5 mm set in 1942

New record: 38.9 mm