Beer festival patrons invent thrilling new sport while waiting for SeaBus (VIDEO)

The Vancouver Canucks are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they’re not the only sport in town that’s got locals excited.

Beer fans on the way home from the Brewhalla Festival in North Vancouver on Friday night invented a thrilling new game while waiting for the SeaBus at the Lonsdale Quay Terminal.

Commuter Allie Struss filmed the action on video and told Daily Hive that “everyone began playing a made-up game to pass the 30 minutes until the next SeaBus arrived.”

The new game is a mix of golf, shuffleboard, and beer pong, with Brewhalla patrons attempting to get what appears to be leftover drink tokens into a small circle-shaped hole in the floor of the terminal.

Groans and “ohhhs” echoed at Lonsdale Quay just outside of the SeaBus entrance doors as the dozens of players attempted to land the winning throw from their spot in line.

And when a token finally drops into the hole, the celebration rivals what was seen on the streets of Vancouver or Delta after the Canucks took Game 1 against the Nashville Predators.

