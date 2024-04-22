Raise your hand if you’d prefer to spend your hard-earned money on exciting experiences rather than on the transportation it takes to get there.

It can be difficult to determine the best way to get around town, especially with so many choices to get you where you need to go. Whether embarking on an adventure or simply running errands, you deserve a convenient and inexpensive way to get from point A to point B.

Enter Evo Car Share, a convenient way to get where you’re going for less. Compared to other transportation methods, it’s easy to see why Evo Car Share is the way to go.

Evo Car Share

Evo is an affordable option, especially if you like the comfort and convenience of driving yourself. The set per-minute rate is just 49 cents, which includes gas, insurance, unlimited kilometres, and parking. And, along with Evo’s low hourly and daily rates, you’ll always pay the cheapest rate based on the time you use.

This pricing model makes it easy to compare the cost and timeliness of other options. All you have to do is open Google Maps or Waze to estimate your trip length and add up the cost of Evo Car Share against your other options. And if you decide to split this cost with friends… well, you do the math.

Plus — a hot tip to make Evo even more affordable — the new BCAA GO Membership is designed to meet the needs and stretch the dollars of those who don’t own cars.

As a BCAA GO member, you can get a free Evo membership, 60 free minutes to start your Evo journey, and save 10% (up to $80 in savings each year) on your Evo driving minutes. You get all this, plus score more savings on things like experiences, travel, and dining for only $4 a month. BCAA GO is also letting you take a test drive with three free months for a limited time.



Ride-sharing and taxis

While convenient, taxis and ridesharing aren’t designed for those on a budget. The average airport run from downtown Vancouver can be double the cost of taking an Evo, and that doesn’t take into consideration the surge pricing that accompanies rush hours, weekend nights, bad weather, and special events.

Another perk of driving yourself is that you don’t need to tip. But if you want to tip yourself with a little treat, we’ll let you make that call. Now, if only you could give yourself a five-star review!

Transit

If you’re flying solo and heading out near a transit route, hopping onto a bus is the least expensive way to get around, other than walking or riding your bike.

But, if you’re looking for the convenience of a trip behind the wheel, Evo is the next cheapest option. Plus, if you’re driving a group of four, Evo could still end up being less expensive than a 20-minute bus or Skytrain trip.

As an added bonus, you can park free at over 13,000 meters and about 15,000 residential parking spots around town with Evo. That means you can park closer to your destination and not have to worry about the trek to your bus stop in unfriendly weather or unkind footwear.

Day and multi-day trips

Need a car for the whole day or more? Not a problem. Rather than pay by the minute, Evo offers year-round pricing of $104.99 per day, which includes gas, insurance, parking within the home zones, and mileage. As gas prices creep up, this means Evo lets you go farther and save more. Adventure awaits!

Your own car

Driving your own car for a night out can add up, especially with high downtown Vancouver parking prices, sometimes costing up to $35 for a few hours. Next time you’re heading out, take a moment to consider your options — because it’s nearly impossible to beat all the perks that come with Evo.

With a set per-minute rate, discounts for BCAA and BCAA GO members, gas, parking, and insurance all covered, there’s a surprising amount of trips where your best bet is to hop in an Evo.

Not an Evo member yet? Get a free Evo membership and 30 free driving minutes by signing up online with the promo code DAILYHIVE. That’s a $50 value! You’re welcome.