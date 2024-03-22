Killer view for SeaBus riders after orcas spotted near Stanley Park

A stunning sight greeted some lucky transit riders on Friday morning after a pod of orcas was spotted along the SeaBus route between North Vancouver and downtown Vancouver.

That’s according to TransLink’s The Buzzer Blog, which shared an incredible video taken by one of the riders. The rider, who is a UBC student, said he was not expecting that and had never seen orcas before.

“It’s usually a very quiet ride, so I was like, what is going on? I took my headphones off and I heard the word ‘dolphins,’” Theodore Yu told the blog Friday.

After that, a large crowd of passengers rushed to the side of the vessel to catch a glimpse of the beautiful animals who were travelling north past Stanley Park in the Burrard Inlet.

While it’s an incredible sight, it’s not unheard of in this area.

“According to the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Society, these are most likely Bigg’s Killer Whales — one of three species found in our waters. They are considered transient and prey on larger marine mammals, like seals,” the blog said.

They often travel up Indian Arm for hunting. Unlike the endangered southern resident killer whales, this type of orca has actually seen an increase in its population in recent years, and more sightings have occurred as a result.

Did you spot this West Coast wonder this morning? Let us know in the comments.