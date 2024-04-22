SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans party in the streets on Scott Road in Surrey

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Apr 22 2024, 7:22 am
Canucks fans party in the streets on Scott Road in Surrey
@Sher_Raja/X | @SanghaSahab/X


Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

The Vancouver Canucks are winning playoff games again and the fanbase is loving it.

Tonight’s 4-2 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators was celebrated by fans everywhere, including at the intersection of Scott Road and 72 Avenue.

The corner which borders Surrey and Delta has become famous for large celebrations after Canucks games dating back a long time. The parties even have their own #ScottRoadCellies hashtag pioneered by Sportsnet‘s Randip Janda during the team’s 2020 playoff run.

The “Scott Road Cellies” became such a part of Canucks fandom that former locally-born defenceman Troy Stecher even gave them a shoutout after a big win during those 2020 playoffs.

The celebrations were back tonight as the Canucks won their first postseason game since the COVID-affected bubble playoffs.

Fans posted videos to social media of people cheering, hollering, and celebrating the team’s victory in their first playoff game at Rogers Arena since 2015.

Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi and Sportsnet reporter Raja Shergill posted a video of the scene at the intersection after tonight’s win.

There were tons of fans dressed in Canucks gear and carrying flags, signs, and more.

Even fans that couldn’t be there in-person were checking up on the status of the celebration.

As the Canucks continue their playoff journey, there will surely be more celebrations at Scott Road. The team plays its next game on Tuesday where they will look to double their lead against the Predators before the series heads south of the border.

Daily Hive

Supported Content

This content was created by Daily Hive’s editorial team independently, with financial support from a sponsor.
Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop