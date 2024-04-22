Canucks fans party in the streets on Scott Road in Surrey



The Vancouver Canucks are winning playoff games again and the fanbase is loving it.

Tonight’s 4-2 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators was celebrated by fans everywhere, including at the intersection of Scott Road and 72 Avenue.

The corner which borders Surrey and Delta has become famous for large celebrations after Canucks games dating back a long time. The parties even have their own #ScottRoadCellies hashtag pioneered by Sportsnet‘s Randip Janda during the team’s 2020 playoff run.

The “Scott Road Cellies” became such a part of Canucks fandom that former locally-born defenceman Troy Stecher even gave them a shoutout after a big win during those 2020 playoffs.

The celebrations were back tonight as the Canucks won their first postseason game since the COVID-affected bubble playoffs.

Fans posted videos to social media of people cheering, hollering, and celebrating the team’s victory in their first playoff game at Rogers Arena since 2015.

Scott road is happening rn WOOO pic.twitter.com/myFjtxWfUV — A.Rai (@ak119364178____) April 22, 2024

Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi and Sportsnet reporter Raja Shergill posted a video of the scene at the intersection after tonight’s win.

Scott and 72 in Surrey celebrating the #Canucks game 1 victory over Nashville in the #StanleyCup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/WzoiaKkJ0J — Raja Shergill (@Sher_Raja) April 22, 2024

There were tons of fans dressed in Canucks gear and carrying flags, signs, and more.

Scott Road went crazy tonight I love my team grateful to have the best fans in the league #Canucks pic.twitter.com/4snywTrJea — y- ethan 🏒 (@NoShotzGiven) April 22, 2024

Canucks regain Scott road 👍 pic.twitter.com/Jo0UzkWX5K — DEEP SANGHA (@sanghasahab) April 22, 2024

Even fans that couldn’t be there in-person were checking up on the status of the celebration.

A #Canucks playoff win is the only thing I miss about living on Scott road lol — Carlz (@carlz8) April 22, 2024

Scott Road gonna be jumping tonight!! #GoCanucksGo — Adam Baldwin (@fatandbrown) April 22, 2024

Need the scenes from Scott Road ASAP #Canucks — Ken Leech 🇨🇦🍁 (@KenLinVanC) April 22, 2024

Look out Scott Road…here I come #canucks — G1LLZ. I'm Just Saying (@AvtarG) April 22, 2024

can't wait to see the videos from Scott Road tonight — Josh Watkins (@potterybreaking) April 22, 2024

HOW IS SCOTT ROAD DOING??#Canucks — Fancouver (@Fancouver_) April 22, 2024

As the Canucks continue their playoff journey, there will surely be more celebrations at Scott Road. The team plays its next game on Tuesday where they will look to double their lead against the Predators before the series heads south of the border.