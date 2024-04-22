White Claw just launched 5 new drinks in Canada and we got to try them

Summer’s right around the corner in Canada, and I don’t know about you, but that means it’s time to stock the cooler with my favourite drinks to combat the heat. For me, nothing hits the spot quite like a White Claw.

Short of mixing a drink myself (which, on a humid day, who has the energy?), White Claw’s products have been my go-to for every summer party since the brand launched in Canada in March 2020.

So when White Claw announced that they were releasing new products, including their first drinks using tequila, and wanted me to try it, I started clearing space in my fridge, fast!

New White Claw drinks are a smash

White Claw’s new Vodka Smash and Tequila Smash have officially launched in Canada, and the starting lineup of flavours are packed with a little something for everyone.

The base for White Claw’s Vodka Smash is made with White Claw Vodka — the world’s first Triple Wave Filtered Vodka — and comes in Peach Raspberry, Cranberry Wild Cherry, Watermelon Mint, and Pineapple Tangerine. Between the blend of real fruit juice and quality spirits, each flavour is accompanied by a complex, smooth taste.

That carries through with their first-ever tequila-based drink, the White Claw Tequila Smash. As a tequila drinker, these cans did not disappoint. Featuring authentic Mexican tequila and real fruit juice, they come in flavours like Lime Prickly Pear, Pineapple Passion Fruit, Mango Paloma, and Strawberry Guava, these are sure to be (pardon the pun) a smash this summer!

The bold and balanced flavours in White Claw’s new collection are a welcome addition to my usual drink rotation and getting to try each one at the end of a long workday was a delicious treat.

At 100 calories and one gram of sugar per can (355 ml), this 5% ABV option is made for summer nights with friends, and the eight-pack Variety Pack will be the center of any party.

Refreshing lemonade, anyone?

Synonymous with a hot day, lemonade will always reign supreme as the perfect way to cool off. But White Claw has a unique twist on the classic recipe: a lemonade seltzer.

Tailor-made for fun in the sun, White Claw Lemonade is as sparkling as your personality — coming in four fantastic flavours: Limón, Strawberry, Blood Orange, and Blackberry. Truly, each flavour packs a punch that offers a better-for-you drink alternative.

While we haven’t hit any scorchers just yet, these lemonades were incredibly refreshing. At one gram of sugar per can (355 ml), I was surprised at the balanced sweetness in every effervescent drop.

Whether you want to get the Limón by the single can (473 ml) or try all four flavours in a 12-pack Variety Pack, White Claw Lemonade fits right in at your next summer picnic.

A surge of something new

Along with new innovations, White Claw is also adding to its classics with new, refreshing flavours. The White Claw Surge, known for its higher alcohol percentage at 7% ABV, is getting a crisp addition with its new Green Apple flavour.

I have to say, this drink balances sweet and tart so effortlessly, Granny Smith herself could learn a thing or two! It had all the things you love about a fresh green apple picked right off a tree.

Joining the ranks of White Claw Surge’s existing lineup — which includes Blood Orange, Cranberry, Blackberry, and Natural Lime — Green Apple comes in a six-pack single-flavour format and a single can (473 ml).

Fruity flavours mix into a classic recipe

Lastly, White Claw cannot forget to innovate on its one-and-only original recipe we all know and love!

By popular demand, White Claw is launching a flavour we all wanted “berry” much, as the new Strawberry flavour joins the existing Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime, Ruby Grapefruit, Raspberry, Watermelon, Tangerine, Lemon, Pineapple, and Blackberry flavours.

And I can confirm that the wait was worth it, because White Claw was able to replicate the taste of a fresh, ripe strawberry with this one, giving the drink just the right amount of sweetness.

You can now get a taste of this refreshing new flavour in White Claw’s 24-pack Variety Pack, or go all-in on a single-flavour six-pack. There are also single cans (473 ml) available if you’re strawberry-curious.

The difference is clear: no one’s doing it like White Claw, and you can try for yourself by getting your hands on these new products at your local liquor retailer. As always, enjoy responsibly.