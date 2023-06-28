EventsConcerts

In da Club: 50 Cent will be at small Vancouver venue after arena show

50 Cent (ymphotos/Shutterstock)

One of the most popular rappers in the world will be taking over “Vancouver’s most exotic nightlife experience” this summer.

50 Cent is bringing the official afterparty for his Final Lap tour to Gallery Vancouver on Friday, September 8.

The late-night shindig will begin after his performance at Rogers Arena, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his seminal album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Gallery has confirmed to Daily Hive that 50 Cent will be in attendance, and fans are hopeful that the rap icon will perform some of his hits during the event. Tickets are on sale now.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was the G-Unit founder’s first major-label album and is certified 9× Platinum. The album spawned the Billboard Hot 100 number one hits “In da Club” and “21 Questions,” and is ranked as one of Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

There is lots to experience at Gallery Vancouver, which is described as an exotic lounge, sports bar, and entertainment venue all rolled into one.

Located at 1312 Southwest Marine Drive in the Marpole neighbourhood, Gallery is a “visual and sensory masterpiece” of a nightclub that brings a little bit of Las Vegas to Vancouver. So get ready to dance into the morning with Fiddy in a unique nightlife spot.

gallery vancouver

@Gallery_Vancouver/Instagram

50 Cent at Gallery Vancouver

When: September 8, 2023
Time: 10 pm to 3 am
Where: Gallery Vancouver — 1312 Southwest Marine Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $190 plus fees, purchase online

With files from Amir Ali and Sarah Anderson

