Love it or hate it, fast food is adored the world over, and each country has its own favourite spot for quick eats.

According to research conducted by Betsperts, a sports betting website, one fast-food chain, in particular, stands out as the world’s favourite.

The methodology behind the data involved a combination of combing the internet for information on the largest fast food chains and which countries had the most, as well as using data programs to determine how many fast food restaurants there are in each country per 10,000 people.

The result?

Unsurprisingly, McDonald’s stands out as the most popular fast food chain across 29 different countries, making it the most popular in the world.

Out of all the countries tallied, Canada has the third most McDonald’s restaurants in the world, with 36.4 McDonald’s per one million people – that’s 1,400 McDonald’s locations nationwide.

And while Canadians certainly love their McD’s, the most popular fast food chain in the great white north is one that is very Canadian.

Beating out McDonald’s as our favourite, Tim Hortons takes the trophy for being the country’s favourite spot for fast food, according to the research.

Other chains that were named among the world’s favourite was Starbucks at number two and Domino’s at number three.