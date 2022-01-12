FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Salmon n' Bannock to open new location at YVR Airport

Hanna McLean
Jan 12 2022, 6:46 pm
@salmonnbannockbistro/Instagram | @yvrairport/Instagram
Amazing news for fans of one of Vancouver’s much-loved bistros, Salmon n’ Bannock, as the W Broadway eatery is expanding with a new location in Metro Vancouver.

The concept, which proudly notes that it’s Vancouver’s only Indigenous-owned and -operated restaurant, is known for its wild salmon, free-range organic game meats, and friendly atmosphere.

The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it’s planning to open a new outpost at YVR Airport.

Salmon n’ Bannock tells us they are aiming for an early spring opening.

The YVR concept will be coined Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly and will serve the spot’s signature flavours and even some expanded breakfast items.

The bistro says the new location will be found at International Departures beside a Starbucks, after duty-free.

Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly will be a food court location but will be licensed, we are told.

This spot will join some celebrated local names who have already set up shop in the airport, like Sal y Limon and Stanley Park Taphouse.

We’ll keep you posted as details are released on this one.

