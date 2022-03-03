FoodBoozeRestaurants & Bars

Brewery & The Beast Vancouver: Festival set to return this summer

Hanna McLean
|
Mar 3 2022, 5:48 pm
Brewery & The Beast Vancouver: Festival set to return this summer
@brewerythebeast/Instagram
Everyone deserves something to look forward to, and we just so happen to be looking forward to the ultimate event for meat and beer lovers alike: Brewery & The Beast.

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty, outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Pacific Boulevard and Carrall Street.

Brewery & The Beast typically runs in three Canadian cities — including Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary — and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of local creations.

Check out some of our favourite eats from past events and be sure to keep an eye out for the ticket release on April 7, 2022, at 10 am PST.

Brewery & The Beast Vancouver

When: August 7, 2022, from 1 to 4 pm
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1
