Ryan Reynolds awarded Order of BC on BC Day

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds is being awarded the Order of British Columbia today, the highest honour the province bestows.

Reynolds is one of 14 people receiving the Order of BC on August 7, according to a news release from the province.

“This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians,” said Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of BC. “Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations.”

Reynolds is a constant cheerleader for BC, and even keeps his Instagram handle @vancityreynolds. He’s known for starring in many high-profile films, including the Deadpool series, and for starting spirit company Aviation Gin.

“While they are not officially part of the Marvel Universe, these 14 remarkable individuals are superheroes. They have contributed in unique and profound ways to our province, our nation and beyond, through leadership, selflessness and generosity,” Premier David Eby said.

Here’s everyone receiving the Order of BC today: