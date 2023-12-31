Premier David Eby gets a shoutout in Ryan Reynolds' 2023 recap

Ryan Reynolds had a lot to be grateful for in 2023, and he made sure to mention the people who made the year extra special.

In a series of photos, the Canadian-American actor gave a special shoutout to the people who helped to make the past 12 months memorable.

“Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️,” he wrote.

In the first photo, Reynolds can be seen on a beach with wife Blake Lively. The second photo features a truly special memory for the Deadpool actor: the moment he received the Order of BC.

BC Premier David Eby posted photos of the Order of BC ceremony in November, where he was joined by BC Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin to present Reynolds with the highest honour the province bestows.

“Today, I had the privilege of attending a small ceremony for @VancityReynolds as he was officially inducted into the Order of BC. Ryan’s extraordinary skill as an actor and entertainer is well known – he can put a smile on the face of almost anyone,” wrote the premier in a post on X, who added that the actor uses his platform to “make the world a better place.”

Ryan Reynolds also exemplifies the best of British Columbia with his big heart, his love of family and his roots, and his use of his platform to make the world a better place. Congratulations Ryan, we are all so proud of you! — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) November 16, 2023

From shouting out his favourite Vancouver restaurants to donating $250,000 to an Indigenous mentorship organization, Reynolds has never shied away from showing pride in his home province, city, and country.

Also included in Reynolds’ post are Taylor Swift and King Charles.

Check out his post below:

With files from Simran Singh